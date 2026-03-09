Assam explores avenues to boost FDI with Invest India

Guwahati: Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Sunday held a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of Invest India, Nivruti Rai, and her team to discuss ways to enhance investment inflow and attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the state.
During the interaction, Rai briefed the Assam government on the role and functioning of Invest India, the national investment promotion and facilitation agency under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, which functions under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The agency acts as a key interface for both global and domestic investors and offers support throughout the investment lifecycle.
Highlighting Assam’s investment prospects, Kota said the state is actively looking to attract investments across several sectors.
“Assam is actively seeking investments across multiple sectors. Defence, aerospace and pharmaceuticals are among the priority sectors, while tourism, agriculture, petrochemicals, semiconductors and hydropower also offer strong potential to attract Foreign Direct Investment in the state,” he said.
Kota further pointed out that the state is gradually becoming a preferred destination for investors.
“Assam is increasingly drawing the attention of investors due to its improving infrastructure, strategic location in the North East and a growing industrial ecosystem,” he added.
During the meeting, it was agreed that the Government of Assam and Invest India would collaborate in select aspirational sectors to bring in FDI in the initial phase.
As part of the roadmap, both sides decided to organise a brainstorming session within the next two months to prepare a vision plan for attracting greater foreign investment into Assam and to strengthen India’s economic engagement with ASEAN nations under the Act East Policy.
The two sides also discussed exploring FDI opportunities in value chain development in sectors such as Electronic Systems Design Manufacturing (ESDM), particularly around the upcoming Tata OSAT Plant at Jagiroad.