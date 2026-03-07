Conrad Sangma distributes FOCUS+, GREEN Meghalaya benefits; sanctions CMSDF funds in Tura

Tura: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday handed over financial support to farmers, community groups and organisations under various government initiatives during programmes held in the Garo Hills region.
The cheques were distributed at an event in Ampati in South West Garo Hills district under the state’s farmers’ welfare scheme FOCUS+ and the environment initiative GREEN Meghalaya.
Sangma said the assistance is aimed at recognising and encouraging the efforts of farmer producer groups and community nature conservators who are working to strengthen rural livelihoods while also protecting forests and natural resources.
"At a programme in Ampati, South West Garo Hills District, I joined farmer producer groups and community nature conservators to hand over cheques to beneficiaries under the farmers’ welfare scheme FOCUS+ and GREEN Meghalaya. The support recognises the efforts of our farmers and communities who are working tirelessly to strengthen livelihoods and protecting our forests and natural resources," Sangma wrote on X.
Later in the day, the chief minister also handed over sanctions under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF) during a programme in Tura.
The funds were provided to youth and cultural clubs, organisations, educational institutions, entrepreneurs and individuals to support development initiatives and community activities in the region.
The initiatives are part of the state government’s broader efforts to promote community participation, strengthen local institutions and support economic opportunities across Meghalaya.