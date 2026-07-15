Assam Extends Restaurant Hours for FIFA World Cup Fans: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced an extension of restaurant operating hours in Guwahati to allow football enthusiasts to enjoy the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final without inconvenience.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that football has the unique ability to unite people and that the state government wants fans to watch the highly anticipated matches in a comfortable and enjoyable environment.

As per he has authorised the District Administration in Guwahati to permit restaurants to remain open until 3.30 am on 15, 16, 19 and 20th July to facilitate public viewing of the FIFA World Cup fixtures.

The Chief Minister further stated that district administrations across the state have also been empowered to grant similar extensions in restaurant operating hours wherever there is a request from local Restaurant Owners' Associations and sufficient public demand.

The move is expected to benefit football fans who gather at restaurants and cafés to watch major international sporting events, while also providing a boost to the hospitality sector during the tournament.

The temporary relaxation of operating hours reflects the state government's effort to accommodate sports enthusiasts and encourage community participation during one of football's biggest global events.