CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews progress of cricket stadium at Amingaon

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today reviewed the progress of construction of the 20,000 seat capacity cricket stadium and the high-performance swimming pool at Amingaon. The two facilities are being developed adjacent to the National Centre of Excellence for Badminton at Amingaon.

The Chief Minister said that the construction of the cricket stadium is expected to be completed within the next few months. He further said that the State Government is planning to take the railway land adjacent to the stadium on lease for the construction of a multi-level parking facility.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the swimming pool, which is ready for use, and the construction of two hostels in the complex. A 100-bed hostel is being built for swimming and badminton trainees, while another hostel with 200-bed capacity is being constructed for cricketers and coaches.

Dr. Sarma expressed confidence that once the new sports infrastructure at Amingaon is completed, it will complement the Sarusajai-based Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in hosting national and international sporting events.

He further stated that the operation and management of the swimming pool will be entrusted to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Designed to provide advanced training to 40 swimmers at a time, the facility will also be capable of hosting national and international swimming competitions.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the hostel projects and visited the National Centre of Excellence for Badminton. He noted that the centre has already produced several badminton players who have represented the country at the national and international levels, and has emerged as one of India’s leading centres of excellence for the sport. This is stated in a release.

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