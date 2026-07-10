Assam Eyes UNESCO Recognition for Bihu, Majuli and Ahom Heritage Sites

Guwahati: The Assam Government has unveiled an ambitious plan to secure UNESCO recognition for several of the state's most iconic cultural and historical assets, building on the successful inscription of the Charaideo Moidams as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Today, presenting the 2026–27 State Budget in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced that the government would pursue UNESCO recognition for Assam's heritage under the cultural, natural and intangible heritage categories.

Among the proposals to be taken up in phases are the Vaishnavite culture of Majuli, the traditional Bihu festival and the historic Ahom capital of Rangpur in Sivasagar. The initiative aims to preserve Assam's rich heritage while enhancing its international recognition.

"The efforts aim to secure global recognition for Assam's rich cultural heritage, strengthen its preservation and promote cultural tourism," the minister said.

The announcement follows the historic inclusion of the Charaideo Moidams on UNESCO's World Heritage List, a milestone that has significantly elevated Assam's profile on the global cultural map.

The Budget also outlines several measures to conserve and promote the state's heritage. The government will expedite the completion of the Rang Ghar Conservation Project and undertake restoration, conservation and visitor infrastructure development at Kareng Ghar, two of Assam's most significant monuments from the Ahom era.

Recognising the religious and historical importance of Madhupur Satra, where the revered saint and social reformer Srimanta Sankardeva spent the final years of his life, the government has allocated funds for its comprehensive development. The project will include heritage conservation, improved pilgrim amenities and enhanced cultural infrastructure.

To strengthen institutional support for Assam's Vaishnavite tradition, the government will also establish and empower the Assam Satra Commission.

As part of efforts to showcase Assam's cultural heritage on a national platform, the state will organise a grand Bihu celebration in New Delhi. The Budget also provides financial assistance for the production of world-class commercial feature films based on the lives of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan and freedom fighter Swahid Kushal Konwar, with the aim of introducing their inspiring stories to wider national and international audiences.

Additionally, the government will organise the grand concluding ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika in New Delhi, paying tribute to the legendary cultural icon's enduring legacy of music, humanity and national integration.