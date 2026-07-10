Assam Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Healthcare, Medical Infrastructure and Public Welfare

Guwahati: Today, the Assam Government has unveiled a series of major healthcare initiatives in the Assam Budget 2026-27, presented in the State Assembly at Dispur with a strong emphasis on improving medical infrastructure, maternal and child health, and expanding access to quality healthcare across the state.

Presenting the budget, the government highlighted significant progress in key health indicators. Assam's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has declined from 237 to 84, bringing it below the national average. Institutional deliveries have risen to 87.6 per cent, while 90.7 per cent of deliveries are now attended by skilled health personnel.

The government also reported a 62 per cent decline in child marriage over the past three years, alongside a reduction in the Total Fertility Rate to 1.9, matching the national average.

Among the key announcements, the government proposed healthcare services at every sub-centre with MBBS doctors and set a target of establishing a 50-bedded First Referral Unit in every Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC).

The budget also outlines plans to expand Assam's medical education infrastructure to 28 medical colleges, comprising 14 existing institutions, 10 under construction and four new colleges.

In addition, the government announced financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for eligible children and widows affected by HIV/AIDS, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening healthcare and social welfare across the state.