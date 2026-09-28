Assam: Farmer Dhaniram Chetia Attacked in Digboi

Guwahati: Progressive farmer Dhaniram Chetia, known across Assam for his contribution to agriculture, was allegedly attacked by miscreants in Pengeri in Tinsukia district. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chabua.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday night in the Brahmajan area of Pengeri. As per reports, Chetia had reached the JN Barua tea garden after noticing an alleged unlawful activity and tried to stop those involved.

During the incident, an unidentified person allegedly attacked Chetia from behind with a sharp weapon, leaving him seriously injured. Chetia was subsequently admitted to St Luke’s Hospital in Chabua, where he is currently receiving medical treatment. The incident has triggered concern among local residents.

Chetia is known for speaking out against anti-social activities and raising awareness about issues affecting society. The attack on the progressive farmer has sparked concern among members of the local community.

People of that area have urged the Tinsukia police administration to conduct a thorough investigation, identify all those involved in the attack and take appropriate legal action against them.

Further details are awaited.