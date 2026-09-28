New Twist in Nimisha Thakuria Case as Homestay Worker Arrested

Guwahati: A new development has emerged in the death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria, with police arresting a worker of a homestay in Dharapur in connection with the case.

The arrested worker, identified as Mintu Ali, allegedly supplied alcohol to Nimisha and Ashiq Ali on the night of the incident. Azara Police team said Mintu had allegedly provided alcohol to Ashiq even after he was intoxicated and had also assisted him in bringing Nimisha to the homestay.

As per preliminary information, Mintu allegedly went to Room No. 10 on the night of the incident. He is expected to be produced before the court today, along with Ashiq Ali . Meanwhile, Ashiq Ali was taken from Gorchuk police station for a medical examination late on Sunday night. He was reportedly seen crying while being taken for the examination.

Nimisha Thakuria, a Sociology student at Gauhati University and the eldest daughter of Dharapur resident Deep Thakuria, was found dead at a homestay in Guwahati late on 25th September . She was a resident of Dharapur under the Azara police station area.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and the alleged role of those associated with the homestay.

Nimisha Thakuria and Ashiq Ali had reportedly been in a relationship for the past couple of years. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.