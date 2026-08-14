Assam Filmmaker Rima Das Wins Best Indie Film Award for ‘Not a Hero’

Guwahati: Assam filmmaker Rima Das has added another recognition to her name, with her latest film ‘Not a Hero’ winning the Best Indie Film Award at the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

The award came during the film’s Australian premiere at the festival. It is the second time Das has won the Best Indie Film honour at IFFM. Her 2019 film ‘Bulbul Can Sing’ had earlier received the same award.

‘Not a Hero’ has already earned recognition on the international festival circuit. The film premiered globally at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2026, where it was part of the Generation Kplus Competition. It later received a Crystal Bear Special Mention from the festival’s Children’s Jury.

Set against the backdrop of an ancestral village, the film centres on an 11-year-old boy who is sent away from the city. His new surroundings introduce him to a distant aunt, a horse and a group of local children, leading him into a world of adventure and discovery.

Through the child’s experiences, Das explores themes of freedom, imagination, childhood and the bond between humans and nature.

Speaking about the Melbourne recognition, Das said receiving the award again after ‘Bulbul Can Sing’ made the moment particularly special. She also acknowledged the festival’s role in her filmmaking journey.

The film has been produced by Flying River Films, in association with Akanga Film Asia and TrainTripper Films, while its international sales are being managed by Paris-based MMM Sales.

Das, a two-time National Award winner, is known for her distinctive storytelling around childhood, identity and coming of age. Her films have received recognition at several international festivals. She joined the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2024.