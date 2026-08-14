80th Independence Day: PM Modi to Lead Celebrations at Red Fort Tomorrow

New Delhi: The nation will celebrate the 80th Independence Day tomorrow, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi.

The Prime Minister will unfurl the National Flag at the Red Fort, with the ceremony synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute. Two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force will shower flower petals at the venue following the flag-hoisting ceremony. Prime Minister Modi will then address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

This year’s celebrations will commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ and highlight the energy, aspirations and contribution of the country’s youth in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

For the first time, Vande Mataram will be rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Cadets of the National Cadet Corps and My Bharat volunteers will sing the National Song, followed by the National Anthem.

Around 2,500 boys and girls from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with My Bharat volunteers, will participate in the celebrations.

Around 5,000 special guests from different sections of society have also been invited to witness the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort. The guests include artisans associated with the PM Vishwakarma scheme, women entrepreneurs supported under the PM Mudra Yojana, street vendors covered under PM SVANidhi and taxi drivers associated with Bharat Taxi.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the national capital for the celebrations. Around 15,000 security personnel from various agencies have been deployed, while nearly 1,000 CCTV cameras have been installed at and around the Red Fort to strengthen surveillance.

Meanwhile, to promote patriotic spirit among citizens and mark Independence Day, band performances are being organised at 343 prominent locations across the country.

The nationwide celebrations are expected to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage while highlighting the aspirations of its young population and the country’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.