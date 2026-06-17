Assam Fisheries Scam: Three Accused Granted Bail After Alleged Investigation Loopholes

Guwahati: Three individuals accused in the alleged Assam Fisheries Development Corporation (AFDC) scam have been granted bail by a court after concerns were raised over possible shortcomings in the police investigation.

The accused, Birinchi Adhikari, Padmakanta Hazarika, and Jyotish Saikia, were granted relief by the Special Judicial Magistrate’s Court in connection with the case involving alleged financial irregularities within the corporation.

The court’s decision came after allegations surfaced regarding lapses in the investigation process, including claims that certain important details were not properly presented before the court by the investigating officer. One of the accused, Padmakanta Hazarika, was also reportedly granted bail on medical grounds.

The case relates to allegations of financial mismanagement and misuse of funds linked to the fisheries department. Authorities are examining records, official documents, and financial transactions to determine the extent of the alleged irregularities and the role of those involved.

The investigation is still underway, with officials continuing efforts to gather evidence and establish accountability in the matter. Further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing probe.