Missing Minor Rescued from Cachar Hotel, Police Probe Suspected Trafficking Network

Udharbond: A missing minor girl was rescued from a hotel in Assam’s Cachar district, following which police have launched an investigation into a suspected prostitution racket and possible exploitation of minors.

According to reports, the girl was traced after authorities received information regarding her whereabouts. A police team subsequently carried out an operation at the hotel and safely brought her back.

Officials are now investigating the circumstances that led the minor to the hotel and are examining the possible involvement of individuals linked to the suspected racket. The probe is also aimed at identifying whether any organised network was operating from the location.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of minors and the growing threat of trafficking-related activities. Authorities are reportedly gathering evidence and questioning people connected with the case.

The rescued girl has been placed under care as per legal procedures, while further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Police have assured that strict action will be initiated against anyone found involved in illegal activities. The investigation remains underway.