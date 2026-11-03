Assam: Five-Kilometre Zone Around Kokrajhar Village Declared Restricted After Tiger Sighting

Guwahati: The Kokrajhar district administration has declared a five-kilometre radius around Gelaguri village a restricted zone after the sighting of a female Royal Bengal tigress reportedly straying from neighbouring West Bengal.

In an order issued today, District Magistrate Pankaj Chakravarty invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, citing potential threats to human life and livestock, as well as concerns that public gatherings could hamper efforts to capture the animal.

According to the order, the tigress was spotted in the forest-fringe area of Gelaguri village under Dotma Revenue Circle on 2nd November . The sighting was reported by the Divisional Forest Officer of Kachugaon Division.

The restricted zone covers Gelaguri, East Bongshigaon, West Dangarkhuti, North Bhalukmari, Dangarkhuti and Ghoramari villages.

Under the restrictions, gatherings of five or more people to watch or chase the animal have been prohibited. Entry into forest areas within the zone will require prior permission from the concerned Divisional Forest Officer.

The administration has also prohibited carrying firearms, sharp weapons, traps and poison, besides bursting firecrackers, using loudspeakers and operating private drones without authorisation.

The order came into immediate effect and will remain in force until the forest department formally declares the capture operation complete. Violators will face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.