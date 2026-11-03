Hotel Bilas Inn: Ghanakanta Gogoi Remanded to 14 Days of Judicial Custody, Lawyer Confirms

Guwahati: Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the Hotel Bilas Inn shooting in Bora Service, Guwahati area, has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody after his sent before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court after completing eight days of police custody.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi's lawyer confirmed that the court had sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. The advocate added that the accused would have to be produced before the court again after the completion of the remand period and would be required to appear at regular 14-day intervals as directed by the court.

Meanwhile, fresh details have emerged about Gogoi's wife, Junmoni, and her previous marriage. AS per information, she was earlier married to Manoj Khanikar of Ratnapur in Dibrugarh and reportedly has two children from that marriage. She allegedly left her previous husband and children before later married Gogoi.

Today, Gogoi was brought to Latashil Police Station before being produced before the court. He reportedly changed his clothes at the police station, removing a khaki T-shirt and putting on a black one.

The shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn claimed five lives and left another person injured. The investigation into the case is continuing.