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Assam Flash Floods: Dropang River Breaches Vital Road Connecting Narayanpur and Rangati

Overflowing river severs key lifeline, isolating villages and crippling access to essential services in flood-hit Assam district
Assam Flash Floods
Dropang River Breaches Vital Road Connecting Narayanpur and Rangati
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Narayanpur: Torrential rainfall and rising water levels have caused the Dropang River to overflow, completely washing away a crucial road link between Narayanpur and Athanibari. The structural breach has cut off the vital route connecting Shimluguri via Rangati, plunging thousands of local commuters and villagers into severe distress.

The powerful current of the overflowing river tore through the roadway, leaving a massive gap that halted all vehicular movement and pedestrian transit. As a result, multiple villages have been completely isolated, severely restricting access to essential services, medical emergencies, and daily market supplies.

Residents have expressed deep concern over the sudden disruption, urging the water resources department and local administration to initiate immediate emergency restoration work. With the monsoon season intensifying across Assam, riverbank erosion and flash floods continue to threaten rural infrastructure, leaving communities highly vulnerable to geographical displacement and connectivity crises.

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Assam Flash Floods
Dropang River
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