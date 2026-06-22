Tragedy in Dhemaji: Two SBI Officials Drown After Vehicle Plunges Into Water-Filled Ditch

Dhemaji: A tragic road mishap claimed the lives of two State Bank of India (SBI) officials at midnight in the Hansara area of Assam's Dhemaji district.

The accident occurred when the vehicle the officials were travelling in lost control and plunged into a deep, water-filled ditch alongside the road. Due to the depth of the water and the impact of the crash, the occupants became trapped inside the submerged vehicle and drowned before rescue operations could be initiated.

Local residents discovered the vehicle early in the morning and immediately alerted the police. Emergency responders and local authorities rushed to the spot to extricate the bodies from the watery ditch. The victims have been identified as banking professionals deployed in the region.

Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the midnight crash, including potential visibility issues or road conditions during the monsoon season.