Assam Flood Toll Rises to 61; Over 1.15 Lakh People Sheltering in Relief Camps

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Saturday, with more than 1.15 lakh people taking shelter in relief camps as heavy flooding continued to affect several districts, particularly Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat.

According to the latest official report, 14 more flood-related deaths have been recorded, including seven in Charaideo, six in Sivasagar and one in Jorhat. With these latest fatalities, the overall flood death toll has risen to 61 across the state.

In Upper Assam, the situation continues to remain severe as the Dikhou, Disang and Dhansiri rivers are flowing above the danger level, leading to widespread inundation in several low-lying areas.

Relief and rescue operations are underway across the affected districts. Teams from disaster response forces, district administrations and other agencies are working to evacuate stranded residents, distribute food and other essential supplies, and provide assistance to flood-affected families.

Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored, and relief measures have been intensified in the worst-hit districts to ensure support reaches those in need.