India's Jhandu Kumar Secures Bronze in Para Powerlifting at Commonwealth Games, PM Modi Extends Wishes

Guwahati: Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar opened India's medal account at the Commonwealth Games 2026 by winning a bronze medal in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him for his inspiring achievement.

The 28-year-old from Nalanda, Bihar, secured the bronze after successfully lifting 181 kg and 190 kg, finishing with 130.9 points. He narrowly missed a higher finish after failing to clear 196 kg in his final attempt. Nigeria's Idris Riluwan claimed the gold medal, while Matthew Harding won silver.

Jhandu's medal marks the first podium finish for India at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and caps an extraordinary journey from adversity to international success.

A polio survivor, he grew up in a financially struggling family and helped his parents sell vegetables before taking up para powerlifting. To support his training, he worked various jobs, including operating an e-rickshaw, before making his mark on the global stage.

Congratulating the athlete, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, "A spectacular performance by Jhandu Kumar, who has opened India's medal tally at the #CWG2026 by winning a Bronze in the Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting event! Congratulations to him. His achievement is a powerful reflection of immense strength, unwavering determination and years of disciplined effort. By overcoming every challenge and excelling on the international stage, he has made the entire nation proud and inspired countless Indians."

Jhandu's bronze has given India an encouraging start to its Commonwealth Games campaign, with several more medal events lined up in the coming days.