Assam Floods Disrupt Rail Services, NFR Diverts and Cancels Several Trains

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has diverted several long-distance trains, partially cancelled the Nagaland Express, and fully cancelled a number of passenger, DEMU and Intercity services due to flooding in the Simaluguri section under the Tinsukia Division.

NFR said the changes have been made in the interest of passenger safety as floodwaters continue to affect railway infrastructure in the region.

Among the major trains diverted are the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (12423 and 20503), Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Avadh Assam Express (15909), Dibrugarh-Howrah Kamrup Express (15960), Dibrugarh-Lokmanya Tilak Express (15946) and the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express (22504).

Return services, including the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12424 and 20504), Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express (15959), Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express (22503) and Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express (15910), have also been diverted.

The diverted trains will run via North Lakhimpur, Rangapara North and Rangiya, with some services additionally operating through Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Express (15669/15670) has been partially cancelled. The train will now originate from and terminate at Mariani Junction, while services between Mariani and Dibrugarh will remain suspended.

It has also cancelled several passenger, DEMU and Intercity Express services, including the Guwahati-Ledo Intercity Express, Rangiya-New Tinsukia Intercity Express, Rangiya-Ledo Intercity Express, Tinsukia-Jorhat Town Passenger, Lumding-Tinsukia DEMU and Simaluguri-Dibrugarh Passenger trains.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has advised passengers to check the latest train status before commencing their journey, as services may be revised further depending on the prevailing flood situation.