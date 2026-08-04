India and Uzbekistan Review Strategic Partnership, Eye Stronger Economic Ties

New Delhi: India and Uzbekistan have agreed to strengthen their strategic partnership by expanding cooperation in critical minerals, mining, trade, energy, infrastructure, defence and education during high-level talks held in New Delhi.

The discussions took place during the four-day official visit of Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, who met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to review bilateral ties and explore new areas of collaboration.

Welcoming the Uzbek delegation, Jaishankar described Uzbekistan as a key partner in India's extended neighbourhood and highlighted the long-standing historical, cultural and civilisational ties between the two countries.

He said the partnership has steadily expanded over the years, covering sectors such as construction, digital technology, energy, healthcare and education. Both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in mining, with a focus on critical minerals and rare earth resources.

Noting that bilateral trade has reached nearly USD 1 billion, Jaishankar expressed confidence that economic engagement between the two countries would continue to grow.

The two leaders also reviewed cooperation in energy, infrastructure, defence, education and culture, while discussing regional developments and ways to strengthen coordination in multilateral forums.

On regional security, Jaishankar said India and Uzbekistan share similar views on terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking. He appreciated Uzbekistan's firm stand against terrorism and reiterated that both countries follow a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, including cross-border terrorism and terror sanctuaries.

The External Affairs Minister also thanked Uzbekistan for supporting India's initiatives during its BRICS Presidency in 2026 and reaffirmed New Delhi's support for Uzbekistan's candidature to chair the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for the 2027–2029 term.

Earlier, Saidov called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the meeting, the President highlighted the deep historical relationship between the two nations and said the visit presents an opportunity to identify new avenues of cooperation.

She underlined the potential for collaboration in rare earth minerals, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and information technology, while also noting the strong educational ties between the two countries.

President Murmu said more than 3,000 Uzbek officials, professionals and students have benefited from India's Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme and scholarship schemes. She also noted that over 16,000 Indian students are currently pursuing higher education in Uzbekistan.