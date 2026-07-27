Assam Floods Disrupts Road Connectivity In Upper Assam

Guwahati: Continuous rainfall has triggered a severe flood crisis across Assam, affecting more than 5.24 lakh people and claiming 68 lives. The widespread flooding has not only disrupted daily life but has also caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure, particularly the state's road network.

Several major rivers, including the Dhansiri, are flowing above the danger level, inundating key roads in districts such as Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar. As a result, road connectivity has been severely disrupted, affecting daily commuters, regional travellers and the transportation of essential goods. Thousands of families have been forced to evacuate their homes and are currently taking shelter in relief camps.

The damage to transport infrastructure has significantly hampered movement across the region and adversely affected economic activities, leaving several areas isolated.

In view of the worsening situation, authorities have issued an advisory urging travellers to avoid flood-prone and low-lying areas. They have also been asked to monitor official river level updates regularly and verify the status of roads with the state transport authorities.