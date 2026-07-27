Papon Urges Everyone to Support Assam as It Battles Devastating Floods

Guwahati: Assam-born singer Papon has appealed to people across India and around the world to support those affected by the devastating floods in Assam, calling the disaster one of the worst Assam has seen in recent years.

The singer shared a video message on social media platform twitter, describing the gravity of the situation, as the destruction was unprecedented. He described a whole villages being submerged, leaving thousands of families homeless. Papon also spoke about the loss of human lives, huge number of people are still missing, and the many lost in the floods.

Calling it a time for unity, he urged everyone to come forward and contribute to ongoing relief efforts. “It’s humanity. We all must come together,” he said, adding that those working on the ground needed greater public support.

Meanwhile Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal termed the flood situation in Assam “very serious” and said that the Centre and State Government were working together to rescue and relief people affected by the floods. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma further informed that the electricity supply was being restored through a phased mode in the flood affected districts including Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, Dhubri and Bongaigaon, after safety checks.