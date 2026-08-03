Assam Floods: Himanta Biswa Sarma Defends Rs 15,000 Relief for Affected Families

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the state government's decision to provide Rs 15,000 as interim assistance to flood-affected families, asserting that the relief amount was only the beginning of a broader rehabilitation effort.

Speaking to media during his visit to flood-hit areas in Nazira, Sivasagar, Sarma dismissed criticism that the financial assistance was inadequate. He said those mocking the government's relief measures did not understand its long-term commitment to supporting flood victims.

“Whoever is making fun of us doesn't know us. The people of Nazira constituency and Sivasagar district know that we will continue to stand by them,” the chief minister said.

Sarma stressed that the Rs 15,000 payment should not be viewed as the government's final assistance. He added that the immediate priority was to help affected families rather than engage in political debates.

Outlining the next phase of the rehabilitation process, the chief minister announced that training sessions for damage assessment teams would be held in Jorhat on 7th August and Nazira on 8th August . Following the training, teachers would visit every affected household to document losses, which would form the basis for compensation and rehabilitation assistance.

When asked about the recent cloudburst in Nagaland's Mon district, Sarma declined to comment, stating that his focus remained entirely on supporting Assam's flood-affected communities.