Assam Floods: Himanta Biswa Sarma States Entire Villages May Need Rebuilding After Devastating Flood

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said the devastation caused by the recent floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts was far worse than what had been portrayed on television, adding that financial relief alone would not be enough to help affected communities recover.

After travelling by tractor through the flood-ravaged village of Nepali Khuti to assess the extent of the damage, Sarma said the government may have to rebuild entire villages in some of the worst-affected areas.

“The damage in Sivasagar and Charaideo is far more severe than what is being shown on television. Flood relief alone will not be enough,” the chief minister said.

Referring to the widespread destruction of homes, livestock and public infrastructure, Sarma identified Bihubor, Nepali Khuti, Betbari and Nimaijan as among the areas requiring comprehensive rehabilitation. “In places such as Bihubor, Nepali Khuti, Betbari and Nimaijan, we may have to rebuild entire villages,” he added.

Sarma also interacted with flood-affected people during his visit and reviewed the extensive damage caused by the disaster. Thousands of families across Upper Assam have been displaced after floodwaters submerged villages, damaged houses and destroyed agricultural land and livestock.

Sarma said the government would continue assessing the ground situation and formulate a long-term rehabilitation plan, including the reconstruction of damaged homes, restoration of public infrastructure and support for families who have lost their livelihoods.