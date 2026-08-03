Waterlogged India-Bhutan Highway at Pathsala Sparks Safety Concerns

Guwahati: Residents and commuters in Pathsala of Assam's Bajali district have expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of the India-Bhutan National Highway link, alleging that poor maintenance has turned the busy junction into a safety hazard.

The road connecting National Highway-27 with National Highway-127A (India-Bhutan Highway) is reportedly inundated after every spell of rain, making it difficult for both pedestrians and vehicles to pass through.

Locals said the absence of a proper drainage system prevents rainwater from draining out, leading to prolonged waterlogging. Hidden potholes beneath the stagnant water have made the stretch particularly dangerous during the monsoon and at night, when the damaged road surface is difficult to spot.

Residents claimed that the poor condition of the highway has resulted in several minor and major accidents in recent months. They also alleged that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has not taken effective steps to permanently address the problem.

The road is considered an important route as it connects India with Bhutan and also serves as a major transport link for people in Bajali and neighbouring districts.

Locals have appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Barpeta MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Manas MLA Thaneswar Basumatary, and Bajali MLA Dharmeswar Roy to intervene and ensure immediate repair of the road, improve the drainage system and relocate roadside electricity poles to enhance public safety and ensure smooth traffic movement.