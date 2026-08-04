Assam Floods Improve As Affected Population Drops To 1.28 Lakh, Death Toll Remains 87

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam continued to improve on Monday, with the number of affected people declining to 1.28 lakh, while the death toll from this year's floods remained unchanged at 87, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. (ASDMA).

A total of 1,28,071 people are still affected across 380 villages under 24 revenue circles in seven districts - Charaideo, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Biswanath, Jorhat and Lakhimpur.

Sivasagar remains the worst-affected district with 55,200 affected people, followed by Charaideo (34,050), Jorhat (20,209), Golaghat (10,201) and Dhemaji (8,333). Smaller numbers of people continue to be affected in Lakhimpur and Biswanath.

The bulletin said 14,230.15 hectares of agricultural land remain inundated, with Charaideo accounting for the largest share of submerged cropland, followed by Sivasagar, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Jorhat and Biswanath.

Relief operations are ongoing, with the state government operating 38 relief camps and 17 relief distribution centres across the affected districts. A total of 11,066 people are currently taking shelter in relief camps, including 4,835 men, 4,738 women and 1,462 children. The camps are also housing 24 pregnant or lactating mothers and seven persons with disabilities.

Sivasagar has the highest number of displaced people staying in relief camps, followed by Jorhat and Dhemaji.

Meanwhile, the Dhansiri (South) River at Numaligarh in Golaghat district continues to flow above the danger level. However, no river in the state is currently flowing above its highest flood level.

District authorities are continuing relief, rehabilitation and damage assessment work as the floodwaters recede across the affected areas.