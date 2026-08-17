Assam Floods: No Fresh Deaths, Affected People Drop to Around 51,000

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam continued to improve on Sunday, with the number of affected people declining to over 51,800 across five districts, according to the latest Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin.

No new flood-related deaths were reported during the past 24 hours, keeping the death toll from this year’s floods at 104.

Floodwaters continued to affect 14 revenue circles and 170 villages in Golaghat, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Dhemaji and Jorhat districts.

Nagaon remained the worst-affected district, with 32,132 people affected. It was followed by Jorhat with 7,426 and Sivasagar with 5,676 affected people.

The number of flood-affected people has dropped from around 62,000 on Saturday, although the number of affected districts remained unchanged.

The district administrations are currently running 14 relief camps, providing shelter to 1,731 displaced people. Eight relief distribution centres are also operational in the affected areas.

The ASDMA bulletin said around 3,628.17 hectares of cropland remained submerged, while the floods had affected 18,474 animals.

Roads and other infrastructure have also suffered damage in several parts of the state.

With the flood situation gradually receding, authorities continue to monitor water levels and provide relief and assistance in the affected areas.