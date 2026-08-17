BTC Revises School Hours Across Five Districts Amid Rising Heat

Kokrajhar: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has brought forward school hours across its jurisdiction from August 17 as temperatures continue to rise and heatwave-like conditions persist in the region.

The revised schedule was issued by the BTC Directorate of Education on August 14 and applies to government, provincialised and private schools. The new timings will remain effective until further orders.

Under the new arrangement, Lower Primary (LP) schools will run from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM, while Middle English (ME) schools will remain open from 7:30 AM to 12 noon.

Students of Higher Secondary and Senior Higher Secondary classes will attend school from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The BTC Education Department said the adjustment was made as a precautionary measure to reduce students’ exposure to the intense daytime heat and protect their health and safety.

The revised timings cover schools in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts.

Director of Education J.P. Brahma issued the order, which has been forwarded to district commissioners, inspectors of schools and other concerned education officials for implementation.

Schools across the BTC region have been directed to follow the revised schedule until further instructions are issued.