Assam Football Great Gilbertson Sangma Passes Away at 71

Guwahati: Former Assam footballer Gilbertson Sangma passed away at his residence in Kahilipara on Saturday morning.
He was 71.
Born on April 21, 1955, in Dibrugarh, Sangma was regarded as one of the most gifted footballers produced by the state. He made his mark in the 1970s and 1980s with his skill and attacking flair.
He represented the Indian senior team in 1975 and earned three international caps in friendly matches against Indonesia and Thailand.
Sangma spent his entire domestic career with Assam and Assam Police, enjoying a long playing stint of 17 years. During that period, he played a key role in shaping Assam into a competitive unit despite the dominance of stronger teams from other regions.
One of the standout moments of his career came in 1981 when he scored the decisive goal for Assam Police in the Bordoloi Trophy final against Dempo SC.
Earlier, in the 1974–75 season, his goal helped Assam overcome defending champions Kerala and advance to the quarterfinals of the Santosh Trophy.
Widely seen as one of Assam’s finest footballers, Sangma was known for his powerful shooting, stamina and sharp understanding of the game.