Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Confident of NDA’s Third Term in Assam

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday expressed confidence that the NDA is set for a third term in Assam.
He said this while addressing a gathering in Sonapur Higher Secondary School Playground in support of AGP candidate Basanta Das from the Nawboicha (SC) constituency.
"The energy at the Sonapur Higher Secondary School Playground today was incredible! The massive turnout sends a clear signal: the people are ready to bring the NDA back for a third term in Assam," he wrote on X.
The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister also underlined the close ties between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and said that the two states share a strong and interdependent relationship.
The Chief Minister said that Arunachal’s growth is closely linked to the contribution of Assam’s people and reiterated commitment to their welfare.
Apart from this, Khandu also addressed a gathering at Yuva Nagar in the newly created Ranganadi Assembly constituency, where he said the response reflected a shift in public mood.
Khandu noted that longstanding boundary issues between the two states have seen progress towards resolution.
Commenting on the double engine government, Khandu opined that the BJP’s presence at the Centre and in both states has enabled a stronger focus on infrastructure, security and development.
Khandu also maintained that a dispute-free border and continued cooperation between the two states would help ensure stability and economic progress in the region.