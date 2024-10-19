Assam: Former ULFA Leader Amar Singh Secures Bail Amid CBI Probe

Guwahati: Amar Singh was arrested by a CBI team on Friday night from his residence in Golaghat, Assam in connection with former minister, Nagen Neog’s murder.



Former ULFA Leader Amar Singh was granted bail on Saturday by the Kamrup District and Sessions Court after a CBI team from Kolkata arrested had arrested Singh on Friday night from his home in Golaghat, Assam, in connection with the murder of former minister Nagen Neog. The murder case dates back to May 6, 1996, when suspected ULFA militants ambushed Negen Neog's convoy at the Singijan bridge under the Golaghat police station.



This unfortunate incident resulted in the deaths of Neog, his driver, and police escorts. The CBI named Singh on the chargesheet, along with Ananta and Pranjal Saikia, who are still at large. After Tukeswar Neog, the brother of the slain minister, filed a public interest lawsuit, the Assam police initially investigated the case and later transferred it to the CBI.





Singh’s arrest on Friday was due to his failure to appear before the Supreme Court, leading to a warrant for his apprehension. Singh received bail on a condition of a Rs 50,000 bond. The Gauhati High Court overturned Singh’s conviction in 2013 due to insufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt.





In this long-standing case Amar Singh's appearance before the Supreme Court has been scheduled for November 7.