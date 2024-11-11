Assam: Four Assam Police Officers Transferred

Guwahati: As per a notification Home Department of the state of Assam, four Assam Police officials have been transferred. The following are the details of the transferred officials.

Partha Protim Saikia, APS, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nagaon has been transferred and his services are attached to the Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati until further orders.

Jayanta Baruah, APS, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Karbi Anglong is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nagaon with immediate effect after Partha Protim Saikia, APS is transferred.

Rupjyoti Dutta, APS, SDPO, Kaliabor, Nagaon is transferred and his services are attached to the Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati until further orders.

Shyamanta Sarmah, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Hojai is transferred and posted as SDPO, Kaliabor, Nagaon with immediate effect after Rupjyoti Dutta, APS is transferred.

The statement mentioned that this transfer order has the approval of the Election Commission of India.

Also, in view of the upcoming bypolls in a total of five legislative assembly constituencies of the state, the Governor of Assam had recently declared a public holiday on November 13. The voting for the five legislative assembly polls in 11 Dholai (SC), 31 Sidli (ST), 32 Bongaigaon, 77 Behali and 88 Samaguri Assembly Constituencies will be conducted on these dates.