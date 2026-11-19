Guwahati: More than 1.5 lakh students in Assam have secured free first-year undergraduate admissions for the 2026–27 academic session, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on 19th November.

More than 1.5 lakh students have secured free admission to first-year undergraduate courses in Assam for the 2026–27 academic session, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Chief Minister shared the figures through his social media account on November 19, highlighting the number of students benefiting from the state's free admission initiative. The announcement confirms the scale of the programme at the undergraduate level, with students receiving free admission for the new academic session.

The initiative is aimed at making higher education more accessible and easing the financial responsibilities associated with pursuing college education.

Alongside the admission figures, Sarma announced that the state government had approved Rs 108 crore for colleges to facilitate free undergraduate admissions.

Explaining the allocation, the Chief Minister said: "To facilitate this, we have approved 108 crore for colleges."

The funding is intended to support colleges involved in implementing the free admission initiative. The announcement did not provide a college-wise breakdown of the approved amount.

The allocation forms the financial component of the initiative, with the government providing support to colleges while students benefit from free first-year undergraduate admissions.

Sharing the update on November 19, Sarma highlighted the number of students who had secured admission and the government's financial support for colleges.

The Assam Chief Minister stated: "Over 1.5 lakh students secured FREE ADMISSION in UG 1st year in 2026-27."

He followed this with the announcement of the Rs 108 crore allocation, explaining that the funding had been approved to facilitate the admissions.

Together, the two statements outlined the key figures associated with the programme: more than 1.5 lakh student beneficiaries and Rs 108 crore in approved college funding.

According to the background provided for the initiative, the Assam government aims to make higher education accessible to students irrespective of their financial circumstances.

Free admission is intended to reduce the financial burden on families and allow more students to pursue undergraduate studies.

The programme also provides financial support to colleges through the approved Rs 108 crore allocation, according to Sarma's announcement.