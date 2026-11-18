Guwahati: Constable Tinku Moni Deka was admitted to GMCH after an alleged assault by a group of seven youths following a road-crossing dispute near Shani Mandir.

A traffic police constable was allegedly assaulted by a group of seven people near Shani Mandir in Guwahati's Khanapara area on Tuesday night, 17th November

What Happened to the Traffic Police Constable in Khanapara?

According to the preliminary information provided in the reporter's account, the incident occurred when traffic constable Tinku Moni Deka was regulating vehicles near Shani Mandir in Khanapara on Tuesday night.

Deka, who is attached to the Dispur Traffic Branch, reportedly noticed a group attempting to cross a busy road while vehicles were moving. He intervened to prevent them from crossing dangerously, following which an argument allegedly broke out.

The altercation subsequently escalated into an alleged physical assault on the constable. However, the available information does not provide a detailed account of how the assault unfolded or identify the individual accused of initiating it. Police reportedly detained three youths and one woman in connection with the case. This brings the reported number of detained individuals to four.

Where Was the Injured Constable Taken for Treatment?

Following the alleged assault, Tinku Moni Deka was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for medical treatment.

The available reporter information confirms his admission to the hospital but does not specify the nature of his injuries, their severity or his current medical condition. The incident has also led to a police complaint being lodged at Dispur Police Station.

The alleged confrontation took place when the constable was performing traffic regulation duties and noticed the group attempting to cross the road amid moving vehicles. A complaint has reportedly been lodged at Dispur Police Station, and four individuals have reportedly been detained in connection with the incident.