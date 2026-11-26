Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for a Rs 50-crore defence manufacturing facility at the Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) Industrial Estate in Tulsibari, Rangia, on 25th November.

The proposed Assam defence manufacturing facility will produce equipment and infrastructure for the country's armed forces. According to the project details, Speed4 Defence Systems plans to establish an integrated manufacturing operation covering several categories of defence equipment.

At full operational capacity, the facility is expected to manufacture 1,500 drones, 100 counter-drone systems, 300 underground bunkers and 5,000 prefabricated rapidly deployable military structures annually.

The initial investment of approximately Rs 50 crore will cover the development of the facility across 14 acres of land at the AIDC Industrial Estate. Production is targeted to commence by January 2028.

The project is expected to generate around 150 direct employment opportunities during its initial phase. The number could increase to approximately 500 once the manufacturing facility reaches full operational capacity.

Speed4 Defence Systems also plans to collaborate with IIT Guwahati on research and development, innovation and the development of new technologies. The partnership is expected to support production-related research and intellectual property development.

The involvement of the academic institution will also connect the manufacturing project with research and technological development activities in Assam.

During the foundation stone ceremony, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicated that the Rangia facility was the beginning of a broader defence manufacturing initiative in Assam. He also announced plans for a proposed 2,000-acre Defence Park near Jagiroad and Nellie in Morigaon district, equivalent to approximately 6,000 bighas.

The proposed park is intended to expand the state's defence manufacturing capacity beyond the initial Rangia investment.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also indicated that the state government would amend its Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy to attract additional investment in the sector.

The Rangia facility is the first anchor investment under Assam's Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy.

According to the project details, the state government aims to attract more aerospace and defence manufacturers while developing an industrial ecosystem around defence production.

The initiative also marks an effort to expand Assam's industrial base beyond traditional sectors such as tea and petroleum.

With Speed4 Defence Systems investing in Rangia and IIT Guwahati joining the research and development initiative, the project establishes an initial framework for defence manufacturing in the state.

The proposed Defence Park near Jagiroad and Nellie represents the next stage of the government's stated expansion plans.