Guwahati: The Commercial transport services across Assam were suspended indefinitely from 6 am on 26th November, after the All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) launched a statewide strike over unresolved demands. The shutdown has affected buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws and goods carriers, including services in Guwahati.

The All Assam Motor Transport Association called the strike after its demands concerning commercial vehicle operations remained unresolved. The association had set 25th November as the deadline for addressing the issues.

With the deadline passing, transport operators began the statewide shutdown at 6 am on 26th November. The protest has affected multiple categories of commercial transport, including passenger and goods services.

The association's demands include changes to vehicle compliance arrangements, better infrastructure for commercial vehicles and attention to fare-related concerns.

The strike has disrupted several categories of commercial transport across Assam, affecting both passenger movement and goods transportation.

Passenger buses, taxis, Magic vehicles and auto-rickshaws are among the services participating in the shutdown. Goods carriers have also joined the strike, extending its impact beyond public passenger transport.

The affected locations include ISBT Betkuchi and Khanapara in Guwahati, along with Dibrugarh and Gossaigaon. The shutdown is statewide, with Guwahati among the affected areas.

AAMTA's demands include addressing alleged irregularities in the installation of Speed Limiting Devices (SLDs) and Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs).

Transport operators have also raised concerns about the availability of authorised installation facilities. Guwahati reportedly has only one authorised Speed Limiting Device installation centre.

The association is seeking district-level vehicle fitness testing centres to improve access to mandatory testing facilities. It has also demanded designated parking infrastructure for commercial vehicles.

Fare-related concerns form another part of the dispute, although the specific fare changes sought by the association were not provided.

Commercial vehicle operators have also raised concerns about increased enforcement following the November 13 accident in Kaziranga.

According to the reporter's information, operators cited the increased enforcement after the accident as one of the issues behind their protest.

The strike began after AAMTA's November 25 deadline passed without its demands being resolved. The association has launched an indefinite shutdown, meaning no specific end date has been provided in the information shared.

The Assam Transport Department is the government authority expected to address the transport operators' concerns.