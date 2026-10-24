Assam: GMCH Performs Northeast’s First Successful Liver Transplant Surgery

Guwahati: The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital has successfully performed a liver transplant, marking what Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal described as the first such procedure in a government hospital in the Northeast.

The surgery was performed on the night of 23rd October and took approximately 16 hours to complete. The procedure was led by Dr Senthil Kumar, with the coordinated efforts of doctors, specialists and other clinical staff.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, Singhal said the milestone marked a significant advancement in Assam’s healthcare infrastructure, placing GMCH among a select group of government medical colleges in India capable of performing complex procedures such as liver transplants.

In a post on twitter, the minister described the achievement as a major step forward in the state’s healthcare journey. He credited Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership and said the Health Department had initiated strategic measures in 2025 to develop advanced transplant infrastructure across Assam.

Singhal added that the successful operation was only the beginning of efforts to expand specialised healthcare services in the state.