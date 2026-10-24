Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares What Assam May and Will Never Forgive

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared a post on social media platform, listing offences and actions that he said Assam may forgive and those it will never forgive.

In the post, Sarma categorised genuine parking mistakes, minor public nuisance and plausible traffic violations as actions that Assam may forgive.

However, he placed crimes against women, land encroachment, illegal infiltration, what he described as “love jihad”, child marriage and heinous crimes in the category of acts that Assam will never forgive.

The post highlights the Chief Minister’s stated position on public conduct, women’s safety, land rights, illegal infiltration and social issues.

By distinguishing between minor public inconveniences and serious offences, Sarma’s message draws attention to issues his government considers significant for the state.

The post comes amid ongoing public and political discussions in Assam surrounding women’s safety, alleged illegal infiltration, land encroachment and child marriage. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks have reiterated his emphasis on these issues, although the post itself does not outline any new policy measures or legal actions.

The statement reflects the Chief Minister’s position on accountability and public order, distinguishing everyday mistakes from acts he considers serious violations of the law and social norms.