Assam: GMCH Superintendent Clarifies - No Monkeypox Cases in Guwahati

Guwahati: Dr. Abhijit Sarma, the superintendent of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), confirmed that the facility has not yet reported any cases of monkeypox. This explanation was issued in response to reports being circulated across multiple platforms that claimed a monkeypox death had occurred within the hospital.

The initial reports suggested that GMCH had registered the death of an individual due to monkeypox who had been admitted to the Neurosurgery Department of the medical college.

According to those reports, three staff members—a nurse, a technician, and a ward boy—had been identified as coming into contact with the deceased and were showing symptoms. It was also claimed that another patient suffering from monkeypox was in stable condition and was under observation.

Superintendent Sarma said that the case being discussed is chickenpox, not monkeypox, which was mispresented in the media.

"There is no monkeypox case at GMCH. The misinformation about monkeypox has caused unnecessary panic," Dr. Abhijit Sarma said. The superintendent also asked the media to exercise caution and prevent the spread of panic adding that incidents like these could cause panic and hysteria among the general public.