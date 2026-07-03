Assam Government Announces 500-Bed Advanced Hospital Block at Pragjyotishpur Medical College

Guwahati: The Assam Government has announced a major expansion of the state's healthcare infrastructure with the construction of a new 500-bed advanced hospital block at Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital.

Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the announcement, describing the project as a significant step towards strengthening public healthcare and improving access to quality medical services across Assam.

As per the Chief Minister, the new hospital block will substantially enhance the medical college's healthcare capacity by providing state-of-the-art facilities and expanding the availability of specialised treatment. The project is expected to improve access to affordable and high-quality healthcare for patients from Guwahati and neighbouring districts.

Sarma said the initiative forms part of the Assam Government's broader vision to modernise the state's healthcare infrastructure and ensure that advanced medical services are accessible to people across both urban and rural areas.

The proposed expansion is also expected to ease the burden on existing healthcare institutions by increasing bed capacity and strengthening the delivery of critical and specialised medical care.

The government has been undertaking several initiatives in recent years to upgrade hospitals, establish new medical colleges and improve healthcare facilities across the state. The proposed 500-bed hospital block at Pragjyotishpur Medical College is expected to play a key role in further enhancing Assam's public healthcare system.