Assam Government Announces an Additional Rs 50,000 for Raas Committees

Guwahati: Talking to social media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced an additional financial package for the Raas festival organising committees. He has announced that apart from the previously announced Rs 25000, the state will provide an additional Rs 50000 for each committee.

“The Raas Festival of Majuli is a vibrant celebration that truly embodies the spirit and cultural essence of Assam. In honour of this significant event, the Government of Assam is pleased to announce an additional grant of Rs. 50,000 for each Raas Committee. This amount is in addition to the previously announced Rs. 25,000, reflecting our commitment to supporting and enhancing this cherished festival that showcases Assam’s rich heritage and traditions,” mentioned the official social media handle of the Chief Minister.

It must be mentioned that last year, in a significant move to safeguard and promote the cultural legacy of the region, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared a financial grant of Rs 25,000 for the celebration of the Raas Festival in 3,000 locations. This pioneering initiative underscores the government's unwavering commitment to preserving the rich cultural tapestry of the area.