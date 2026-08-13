Assam Government Announces Reshuffle of Five ACS Officers

Guwahati: The Assam Government has carried out another reshuffle among senior administrative officers, transferring and assigning new responsibilities to five Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers.

As part of the latest administrative changes, Ajit Kalita has been transferred to the Soil Conservation Department. Dipan Barman has been appointed as the Sub-Divisional Commissioner of Abhayapuri.

Bikram Chetri has been appointed Deputy Secretary in the Industries Department, while Shanta Karki Chhetri has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Darrang district.

Partha Pratim Baruah has been appointed as the Sub-Divisional Commissioner of Dalgaon.

The latest reshuffle is part of the state government’s ongoing administrative exercise aimed at ensuring effective governance and strengthening the functioning of various departments and sub-divisions.

The new postings are expected to take effect as per the official orders issued by the concerned department. The transfers come amid a series of administrative changes undertaken by the Assam Government in recent months.