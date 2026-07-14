Assam Government Reshuffles Senior IAS, ACS Officers in Key Administrative Posts

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has reshuffled senior IAS and ACS officers.

The Department of Personnel has issued a notification announcing the fresh transfers and postings of the officers. According to the notification, Pallav Gopal Jha, IAS, has been relieved of his additional responsibilities as Project Director of the JICA-Assisted Guwahati Water Supplies Project, Managing Director of the Guwahati Jal Board, and Project Director of the Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Program (AUIIP). He will continue as Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Science, Technology & Climate Change Department, the Social Justice & Empowerment Department, and the Implementation of Assam Accord Department.

Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS, currently serving as Secretary of the Barak Valley Development Department and holding additional charge as Project Director of the Assam Resilient Rural Bridge Program, has been entrusted with three additional responsibilities: Project Director of the JICA-Assisted Guwahati Water Supplies Project, Managing Director of the Guwahati Jal Board, and Project Director of the Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Program (AUIIP).

Diganta Das, ACS, has been transferred from the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department, where he also held additional charge as Managing Director of the Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (AFCSCL). He has now been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, Agriculture Department.

Parijat Bhuyan, ACS, who was serving as District Development Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro), has been transferred and appointed as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department. He has also been given additional charge as Managing Director of the Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (AFCSCL).

Also Read: Assam Govt Orders Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle, Key IAS and ACS Officers Transferred