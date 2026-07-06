BreakingNews

Assam Government Announces Special Financial Aids for Zubeen Kshetra Sanitation Workers

Such welfare measures also underline the government's focus on improving the socio-economic well-being of workers engaged in essential civic services
Financial Aids
Assam Government Announces Special Financial Aids for Zubeen Kshetra Sanitation Workers
Published on

Guwahati: The Assam Government is set to provide special financial assistance to sanitation workers engaged in the Zubeen Kshetra area as a part of a welfare initiative aimed at recognising their essential contribution to public service.

Under the scheme, a total of 21 sanitation workers will each receive Rs 25,000 as a one-time financial grant. The assistance is being extended following the directives of the Chief Minister, reflecting the state government's commitment to supporting frontline workers and improving their welfare.

The financial aid will be distributed today by MLA Tapan Das, who is expected to hand over the cheques to the beneficiaries during a formal programme in the constituency.

The initiative is intended to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of sanitation workers, whose efforts play a vital role in maintaining cleanliness and public hygiene  of Zubeen Kshetra, Sonapur The announcement has been welcomed as a meaningful step towards recognising the invaluable contribution of sanitation workers and providing them with much-needed financial support.

Also Read- Fast-Track Court Hearing in Zubeen Garg Murder Case Remains Suspended for a Week

Sonapur
Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Kshetra
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com