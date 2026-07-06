Assam Government Announces Special Financial Aids for Zubeen Kshetra Sanitation Workers

Guwahati: The Assam Government is set to provide special financial assistance to sanitation workers engaged in the Zubeen Kshetra area as a part of a welfare initiative aimed at recognising their essential contribution to public service.

Under the scheme, a total of 21 sanitation workers will each receive Rs 25,000 as a one-time financial grant. The assistance is being extended following the directives of the Chief Minister, reflecting the state government's commitment to supporting frontline workers and improving their welfare.

The financial aid will be distributed today by MLA Tapan Das, who is expected to hand over the cheques to the beneficiaries during a formal programme in the constituency.

The initiative is intended to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of sanitation workers, whose efforts play a vital role in maintaining cleanliness and public hygiene of Zubeen Kshetra, Sonapur The announcement has been welcomed as a meaningful step towards recognising the invaluable contribution of sanitation workers and providing them with much-needed financial support.