Guwahati: Rain leaves Zubeen Kshetra memorial site in disarray

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: What Garima Saikia Garg had feared just a month ago has now become a reality, as heavy rainfall on Friday evening left the memorial site of music icon Zubeen Garg in disarray.

The sudden spells of rain battered parts of Guwahati and surrounding areas, leaving the site at Zubeen Kshetra in a chaotic condition. Torn tarpaulins, damaged tents and muddy ground were all that remained after the downpour swept through the area.

Candles and lamps lit by fans in memory of the legendary singer were extinguished by the rain, while Gamosa offered with deep affection were left completely soaked.

The rainfall also exposed the lack of proper infrastructure at the memorial site, raising fresh concerns over why construction work at ZubeenKshetra was not completed before the arrival of the rainy season.

For several months, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the Zubeen Garg, along with fans and well-wishers, has been urging the government to expedite construction work at the site. Many supporters have repeatedly voiced concerns about the condition of the memorial, especially considering the large number of people who visit the place to pay their respects.

Some fans have even expressed their willingness to contribute financially if the authorities are unable to take responsibility for the development of the site.

Back in February, GarimaSaikiaGarg had already warned about the possible consequences of delaying the work.

"We just hope that the construction work gets completed soon, as the monsoon season is approaching and not many days are left. There will be mud everywhere, people will not be able to set foot there, and water from the nearby hill will flow down to the site. It will create a disastrous situation if a decision is not taken now," she had said.

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