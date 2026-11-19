Guwahati: Guwahati: The Assam Government on 19th November, distributed appointment letters to 250 newly recruited Registrars and Demonstrators in the state's medical colleges, taking the total number of government appointments to 1,66,701.

The ceremonial distribution of appointment letters was held at 1 pm at the auditorium of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the programme, while Health and Medical Education Minister Ashok Singhal was present as the chief guest.

The Office of the Chief Minister of Assam shared details of the recruitment programme on social media, highlighting the government's continued emphasis on transparent and merit-based appointments. The recruitment was conducted under the Medical Education and Research Department.

According to the figures shared by the government, the total number of appointments stood at 1,66,451 as of November 17, 2026. With the addition of 250 newly appointed Registrars and Demonstrators on November 19, the figure increased to 1,66,701.

Speaking to the media after distributing the appointment letters, Health and Medical Education Minister Ashok Singhal highlighted the state government's plans to expand medical education infrastructure and strengthen healthcare services.

"Two medical colleges operational every year - that is the vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Singhal said.

He also described the day as significant for Assam's healthcare sector, sharing an update on a patient who had undergone a liver transplant at GMCH.

Singhal announced that Shri Bhagat Singh, who had received a liver transplant at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, was discharged on Thursday.

Expressing gratitude to the medical team involved in the complex procedure, Singhal said, "Their dedication and tireless efforts have made such advanced and complex medical care possible here in our own state."

The minister acknowledged the contributions of doctors, healthcare workers and support staff in ensuring the patient's recovery. Director of Medical Education Dr Senthil Kumar and the Principal of Gauhati Medical College were also present on the occasion.

Singhal wished Bhagat Singh good health and a long life, describing his recovery and return home as a moment of joy and hope.

The latest recruitment initiative comes as part of the Assam Government's ongoing efforts to strengthen the medical education system through additional appointments and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure across the state.