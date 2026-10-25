Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Performs Assam’s First Liver Transplant

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has performed Assam's first liver transplant in a government hospital, marking a milestone in the state's public healthcare services, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

In a post on X, Sarma said a 48-year-old man from Kamrup Metropolitan district underwent the 16-hour surgery, during which he received a portion of his liver from his younger sister. Both the recipient and donor were recovering in the Intensive Care Unit under close medical supervision, he added.

Congratulating the medical team, the chief minister described the procedure as a significant step towards strengthening public healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to advanced treatment within Assam.

Sarma said the state government launched its liver transplantation programme in 2025 to make complex medical procedures available in government hospitals and reduce the need for patients to travel outside the state for specialised treatment. He said the successful surgery demonstrated progress under the initiative.

The chief minister also outlined plans to expand specialised healthcare services, including a statewide cancer care network, bone marrow transplantation facilities at GMCH and a proposed proton beam therapy unit in Guwahati.

He said the proposed proton beam therapy facility would be the first of its kind in India's public sector, potentially widening access to advanced cancer treatment. Sarma said the government aimed to position Assam as a major healthcare destination in eastern India, with improved facilities serving patients from the state and neighbouring regions.

"Our goal is clear: Assam will be the healthcare hub of Eastern India. Patients will no longer leave Assam for treatment; they will come to Assam for it," he said. (IANS)