Assam Government Clarifies Uriamghat Tax Demand Not Linked to Nagaland or Naga Community

Guwahati: Today, the Assam Government clarified that the recent incident in the Uriamghat border area, where villagers were allegedly asked to pay Rs 110 per household as "House Tax" and "Census Tax", was the act of a few identified miscreants and had no connection with the Naga community or the Government of Nagaland.

Replying to the matter in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said the government became aware of the incident through a report submitted by the Superintendent of Police (Border), Golaghat.

As per report, two people from Hukai Basti in Niuland district of Nagaland visited villages under Rajapukhuri in the Uriamghat Police Station area on 23rd June. They allegedly distributed letters to village headmen directing them to collect Rs 110 from each household in the name of "House Tax" and "Census Tax" under the banner of NSCN/GPRN (Nikki).

Hazarika said it would be inappropriate to hold an entire community responsible for the unlawful actions of a few individuals. He urged the public to maintain peace and refrain from making generalisations that could undermine the long-standing cordial relations between Assam and Nagaland.

The minister informed the House that the identities of the two accused have been established, but they remain absconding. He said the matter has been communicated to the CRPF, neutral forces and the Border Magistrate of Sarupathar. Security agencies have also intensified search operations, patrolling and surveillance in the border areas to apprehend the accused and prevent any escalation.

Reiterating the government's commitment to safeguarding residents living in border areas, Hazarika said strict legal action would be taken against those responsible and that all necessary preventive measures are being implemented to ensure that such incidents do not recur.