Nagaland Opens First Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Dimapur

Guwahati: Nagaland marked a significant milestone on Friday with the inauguration of its first Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Dimapur, aimed at streamlining Aadhaar Card enrolment, updates and correction services for the people of Nagaland across the state.

The centre is located at Purana Bazaar in Dimapur, was inaugurated by Adviser for Tribal Affairs and Election, H. Tovihoto Ayemi, who attended the event as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Ayemi described Aadhaar as an essential identity document for every citizen, particularly for children, who are required to undergo Mandatory Biometric Updates at the ages of five and 15. He noted that Aadhaar is indispensable for school admissions, scholarships, entrance examinations and access to a wide range of government services.

Describing the launch of the Aadhaar Seva Kendra as a long-awaited achievement for Nagaland, Ayemi said the centre would significantly improve access to Aadhaar-related services throughout the state.

He assured that the state government would provide all necessary support to ensure the centre functions efficiently, making Aadhaar enrolment and update services more accessible and convenient for the public.

Ayemi also urged employees at the centre to guide citizens appropriately and ensure that all services remain transparent, efficient and hassle-free. He stressed that appointments, whether booked online or offline, should be processed smoothly without unnecessary delays.

Highlighting that Nagaland's Aadhaar enrolment rate remains below the national average, Ayemi expressed hope that the new Aadhaar Seva Kendra would help increase enrolment while offering comprehensive Aadhaar services under one roof.