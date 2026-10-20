Assam Government Clears Over 638 Hectares of Encroached Land in Three Districts

Guwahati: The Assam government has cleared more than 638 hectares of allegedly encroached land across Golaghat, Hojai and Nagaon districts during eviction drives conducted last week, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on 20th October.

As per officials, around 1,000 families were evicted during the operations, which targeted alleged encroachments on forest land in protected areas across the three districts.

Announcing the development in a social media post, Sarma said the government would continue its efforts to protect Assam’s interests and reclaim land allegedly occupied illegally.

“The ‘Rudra Roop’ of our administration befell upon encroachers in three districts, who were illegally occupying large swathes of land in Golaghat, Hojai and Nagaon,” the Chief Minister said.

He further stated that more than 638 hectares of land had been cleared during the operation as part of the government’s efforts to safeguard the state’s interests.

The latest eviction drives form part of the Assam government’s ongoing campaign to remove alleged encroachments from forest areas and other government-owned land.

The state administration has continued to undertake such operations in various districts, citing the need to protect forest resources and reclaim land under unauthorised occupation.